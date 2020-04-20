Fairfax County residents to receive COVID-19 tool kits in the mail

"Most people can recover at home from the virus, but the toolkit will outline safety and prevention measures"

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County residents will be receiving important information in their mailboxes in regards to the Coronavirus.

According to Fairfax County Government, every household in the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church and the towns of Herndon and Vienna will be receiving a COVID-19 tool kit. Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, director of Health for Fairfax County, said most people can recover at home from the virus, but the toolkit will outline safety and prevention measures.

Dr. Addo-Ayensu said,”including instructions on what to do if you’re sick with symptoms of COVID-19, what to do if you’re in close contact of someone who is sick and how to identify and talk to close contacts who are at risk for illness.”

Officials said if you’re having symptoms to monitor your health, wear a face mask, and inform close contacts.