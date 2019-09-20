Fairfax County rededicates South County Government Center in honor of former Supervisor Gerry Hyland

Hyland was known for his unusual cane and his clever puns. He won his spot in 1987 by just 26 votes.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County leaders and community members celebrated former Supervisor Gerry Hyland on Friday afternoon. The county has renamed and dedicated its South County Government Center to the Gerry W. Hyland Building in his honor.

“I can truthfully say that every member of the Board of Supervisors that I sat with I considered as colleagues,” said Hyland. “And more important: I considered as friends.”

The building provides mental health treatment services for Fairfax County youth. Dubbed “A Leader Who Listens,” Hyland sought public input and collaboration from his constituents in the Mount Vernon District from 1988 to 2015.

“All of the things that has been done when I was here, I didn’t do,” said Hyland, “because I could do nothing without the work of my marvelous staff and personal staff. I couldn’t do anything without the marvelous people who work for Fairfax County day in and day out to serve all of us and all of you.”