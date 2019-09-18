Fairfax County recognizes Langley High School’s $59M renovations with James M. Scott Award

The school's renovation was completed in August of 2018 after four years of construction.

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Langley High School has been recognized for its $59 million innovative design and environmental sustainability with the county’s James M. Scott Award. The school’s renovation was completed in August of 2018 after four years of construction.

Langley was built in 1965. Assistant Superintendent Jeff Platenberg says the school had only undergone paint and patch renovations since then. Architects used student feedback to expand the arts, sciences, athletics, and instructional wings by 123,000 square feet, while keeping the bones of the old school intact.

The school entrance has been relocated, and the individual lockers were removed. There are small ones in the cafeteria for temporary storage.

“With the renovation, [students] are able to learn in a state of the art facility that really does provide opportunities for them to have a myriad of ways for them to expand their learning and thinking on a day to day basis,” said Principal Kim Greer.

Langley’s renovations have also won state and national awards.