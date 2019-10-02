Fairfax County recognizes Energy Efficiency Day

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — October 2 marks Energy Efficiency Day in Fairfax County and officials are sharing tips on how to take action and save money.

Energy Efficiency Day is a national awareness event promoting the benefits of energy efficient technology and behavior. Officials in Fairfax County say it’s all about making smart choices that save money and conserve resources–and there’s many things you can do at home to bring us one step closer to a more energy efficient future.

“One of the simplest ones is to replace the light bulbs in your home or office with an L.E.D. L.E.D’s use up to 90 percent less energy than an old incandescent and they last 25 times as long,” said Jessica Lavender, energy analyst for Fairfax County Government.

Other energy efficiency tips from Fairfax County include:

Let the Sun Shine, Or Don’t: Depending on the season, actively adjusting your blinds and shades to let natural light in or to block it can have a real impact on your heating and cooling bills. In the winter, let the light in from your west-and south-facing windows to save between 2 and 12 percent on your heating bill. In the summer, pull the shades during the hottest part of the day to prevent intense sunlight from unnecessarily warming your space.

Wash Like a Pro: Up to 90 percent of your washing machine’s energy is used to heat water when you wash your clothes on warm or hot. Choose to wash using cold water and run full loads whenever possible, as your machine uses the same amount of energy whether its full or not.

Shop Smart: Are you in the market for a new appliance? Making renovations to your home or business? Look for the ENERGY STAR® label when shopping for windows, HVAC equipment, washers, dryers, ovens, TVs and more. If you are replacing older appliances or electronics, consider donating or recycling your items through a local program like the one run by Dominion Energy, rather than sending them straight to the landfill.