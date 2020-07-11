Fairfax County raise awareness for protecting tenants rights during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County is raising awareness about protecting tenants rights in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fairfax County government officials, COVID-19 has left many families at risk of being homeless or evicted. With new federal and state laws passed due to the economic downturn, renters and homeowners now have help if they’re unable to pay their rent because of the virus.

Jeffrey McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors said, “It’s disturbing that in the midst of a public health crisis of a global scale, that there are many who must also fear losing their home.”

Housing Resources