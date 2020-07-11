Fairfax County raise awareness for protecting tenants rights during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County is raising awareness about protecting tenants rights in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Fairfax County government officials, COVID-19 has left many families at risk of being homeless or evicted. With new federal and state laws passed due to the economic downturn, renters and homeowners now have help if they’re unable to pay their rent because of the virus.
Jeffrey McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors said, “It’s disturbing that in the midst of a public health crisis of a global scale, that there are many who must also fear losing their home.”
Housing Resources
- For assistance with rent (or utilities and food), please call Fairfax County Coordinated Services Planning at 703-222-0880.
- The line is multilingual and Fairfax County doesn’t ask for immigration status.
- Find out if you are covered by the Federal Eviction Moratorium or other protections.
- Search this database to see if your residence is covered.
- Stay Home Virginia, provides resources for renters, homeowners, landlords, and the homeless.
- For FCRHA residents: If you are experiencing difficulties in meeting monthly rent payment, you should contact your assigned housing specialist.
- Virginia Poverty Law Center: Call the Eviction Helpline, 833-NOEVICT (833-663-8428) in English and Spanish.
- Legal Services of Northern Virginia: Call 703-778-6800 from 9:30am-12:30pm and from 1:30-3:30pm, Monday-Thursday.
