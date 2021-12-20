Fairfax County Public Schools will remind parents about the importance of safe firearm storage

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — In the most recent Fairfax County School System board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand said the system will remind parents and guardians of the importance of safe firearm storage.

The reminder includes Virginia’s new secure firearm storage law, an explanation of why secure storage is essential and other ways that gun violence can be prevented.

Parents will receive the communication from the school system in January and then annually before the start of each school year. This comes after two school board members, the representative for the Springfield District and the representative for the Providence District, advocated for this for months.