Fairfax County Public Schools to require vaccinations for students participating in sports beginning November 8

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) –Fairfax County Public School students who are looking to participate in a sport or other activity requiring a physical will soon need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

A release from the school system said that beginning November 8, “any student participating in Virginia High School League (VHSL) winter and spring sports for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year” must be vaccinated against COVID-19. This also includes activities such as dance team and step team.

“Vaccinating our students is a critical step in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and minimizing any disruption to learning. The majority of pauses to instruction for our high school students come as a result of exposure during athletic activities,” the release, which was sent by Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand, said.

The release said that FCPS will be working with the health department to give all students who would like the vaccine access to it before the requirement begins.