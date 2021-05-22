Fairfax County Public Schools to hire more positions to support ESOL students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — At a Thursday night meeting, the Fairfax County School Board approved a $3.4 billion budget, aiming to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic.

A total of 86% of the budget will fund 50 new positions to help English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students.

This funding will pay for technology specialists and 18 new social worker and psychologist positions.

The school system has roughly 188,000 children, and more than 200 languages spoken.

In addition to focusing on ESOL resources, the budget will also include technical support for students and a 2% salary increase for employees.

“The budget also includes many board priorities that reflect community needs. This includes funding, instructional support for advanced academic programming, instructional support for students who are learning English as a second language, and a first step towards earning pay parity elementary school principals and or secondary school principals,” said Meren.

The fiscal year 2022 budget is an increase of .5% from the fiscal year 2021 approved budget. The fiscal year 2022 budget begins on July 1st.