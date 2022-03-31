FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools are expected to approve a recess requirement for middle school students for the next school year.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand says middle school principals are planning for the update to school schedules.

The addition of a recess break for students comes with a proposal of a new student and staff health and wellness policy.

The recess period would be offered to middle and elementary school students for 15 minutes.

The school board plans to make a final vote on the changes next month.