Fairfax County Public Schools teacher in custody for sexual assault of student over twenty years ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a Fairfax County Public Schools teacher is in custody for sexually assaulting a student over twenty years ago.

Officials recently learned of the unlawful sexual contact and began the investigation. Detectives arrested Marc Damon Cheatham, 51, of Woodbridge. Cheatham was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and producing obscene materials involving a minor. Officials say the victims involved were under the age of 13.

Cheatham was a teacher at Barden Elementary School on Fort Belvoir, during the time of the assaults. Officials say he taught at Barden Elementary School between 1993-1998. Cheatham is currently being held at the County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are seeking anyone who has information about this investigation or may have had inappropriate contact with Cheatham to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800.