Fairfax County Public Schools staff receive COVID-19 vaccines

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools staff began receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.

Lucy Caldwell, Director of News and Information for the school system, says over a third of staff signed up to receive the vaccine on the first day it was offered.

Registration began on Thursday, where those interested were able to sign up for appointment times via web link.

“These difficult months have required an ‘all hands-on deck’ effort by all of us. As we move forward into a new chapter of the pandemic together,” Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a statement. “I want you to know that I greatly appreciate each of you and your service to FCPS and our community.”

The vaccines were distributed by the INOVA Health System, in partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department.

All staff will be eligible to receive the vaccine as a part of the Virginia Department of Health 1B group of other essential workers.

Caldwell said when she asked staff why they chose to receive the vaccine, the answer was, “We want to get back in the classroom in person — safely.”