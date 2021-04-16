Fairfax County Public Schools staff member creates “Healthy Minds Podcast” to provide resources for families during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools started a podcast called “Healthy Minds” to hear how the school system is handling pandemic uncertainty, along with providing resources for students and families to be better connected.

According to podcast founder Lucy Caldwell, the weekly segment discusses various themes and topics to provide people a little help when it comes to feeling okay. The importance of mental health is one of Caldwell’s main focuses that she highlights wanting to tackle mental health stigmas.

Lucy Caldwell, PIO, FCPS said, “We’re talking about real things that are happening that were seeing in our students, and ways we can have those sometimes difficult conversations between parents, or other caring adults, children, adolescents, teens. We really run the gambit.”

According to Caldwell, the informal podcast is also for parents to learn more about the people who work within FCPS. This week in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, a social worker joined and an FCPS Department of Family Services discussed resources available to parents and how students can protect themselves.

Caldwell said although the podcast was started because of the pandemic and the isolation students were facing, she sees the podcast sticking around way beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.