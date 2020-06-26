Fairfax County Public Schools prevent repeat of virtual technology issues for fall classes

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — With Fairfax County Public Schools facing repeated technical issues in April, here’s the latest on how FCPS is advancing their virtual learning technology.

As FCPS is preparing for the upcoming school year, school officials are making sure that they won’t encounter the same technical issues students and staff experienced when they first launched virtual learning through Blackboard. FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand said that he has worked very carefully with Blackboard to make sure they can handle the work load in the fall.

Tina Williams, President of Fairfax County Federation of Teachers said, “One of the issues that we were dealing with was the need to eliminate that digital divide, so that everybody has computer access as well as Wi-Fi and internet access. When we say everyone, we mean our students as well as staff. We have had staff employees that has been reaching out consistently that do not have Wi-Fi access.”

School officials said after the technical issues in April, FCPS created a technology advisory council that will be tasked with providing expertise and guidance in virtual learning.

