Fairfax County Public Schools plans to support special ed teachers as there’s nationwide shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — According to the American University’s School of Education, there’s been a special education teacher shortage in the past few years.

One local Virginia school board is trying to combat this issue.

American University‘s website says nationwide, there’s a shortage with 48 states and DC lacking enough special ed teachers. Special ed teachers are leaving schools at twice the rate of general education teachers.

Doctor Scott Brabrand, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent, says they need to support special ed teachers as schools reopen this fall.

“Additional support for our special education teachers whose workload has increased during the pandemic.

We also have a nationwide shortage, a shortage in the commonwealth and a shortage in the Northern Virginia region of special education teachers,” Brabrand said. “We must do something differently.”

As well as supporting special ed teachers, he wants to focus on direct academic and social-emotional support to kids and teachers.

