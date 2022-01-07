Fairfax County Public Schools plan to open amid COVID-19 surge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have announced a plan to keep students in the classroom despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes as students prepare to return on Monday.

In a letter sent to staff and parents, Superintendent Scott Brabrand outlined steps the school will take to balance the workload with the potential of teacher shortages due to covid-19.

Schools will use an available teacher from the substitute pool before contacting other teachers, staff members, or volunteers to assist with shortages.

“I want you to know that FCPS is prepared and has a plan for keeping our schools open as we continue to see the spread in the community with the omicron variant. We know, though, that keeping our schools open is what is best for our students, ” said Superintendent Scott Brabrand.

FCPS will follow the plan for the next few weeks and evaluate it as needed.