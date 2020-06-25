Fairfax County Public Schools outline options in reopening plan

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have outlined reopening options for the upcoming school year.

The Fairfax County School Board developed an updated a reopening plan that gives parents two options for their children. These options include full time virtual instruction or at least two days of full instruction on campus each week. One FCPS staff member shares their own possible plan.

David Walrod, FCPS Teacher said, “I personally am planning on requesting a virtual position. I understand that no one in my family are in the high risk category, although I do have a daughter that’s in an elevated risk category and my mother is in a elevated risk category. We do have people who are in an elevated risk and I at least want to have that option available to them.”

Walrod said he still has concerns after leaving Tuesday’s school board meeting, however he hopes to hear a final plan from the board on Friday.

The superintendent recommended families get the choice of two scenarios:

Families may request to attend school with social distancing (Scenario 2);

Families may request to enroll in full-time online program for entire school year (Scenario 3).

Staff also would get two options:

Staff may request to teach in-person with social distancing (Scenario 2);

Staff may request to teach online for the school year (Scenario 3).

