Fairfax County Public Schools may join COVID-19 testing pilot

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A statewide pilot program to conduct COVID-19 screening and testing for students and staff may make its way to Fairfax County Public Schools. School officials said they have expressed interest to enhance their safety mitigation strategies.

Virginia Department of Health is working with the Virginia Department of Education to launch two pilot programs this month. More than 20 schools have expressed interest in either diagnostic testing or screening testing to protect the school community.

Lucy Caldwell, Public Information Officer, FCPS said, We’ve expressed our interest to the Virginia Department of Health, and we’re now in the process of finding out, what does it mean? what do they need? and what do our schools need to do?”

With over 200 schools in Fairfax school officials said with the experience at George Mason University with their testing, FCPS is looking into federal care dollars to implement both strategies.

“We need to get our students back in school, and we need to do it for 5 days in the fall. We’re looking at a variety of measures that we can do in conjunction with of course all of the safety measures and health mitigation measures. This is just one additional tool in the toolbox to make sure we keep our schools safe and our students healthy.”

Schools have the option to participate in one of the pilot programs, both of them, or neither. The pilots will launch this month and end on June 30th.

School officials said the purpose of implementing this pilot program is to gain information about what this will look like for next year to get them prepared.