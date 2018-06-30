Fairfax County Public Schools maintenance worker charged for oral threats Video

Fairfax, Va. - Friday afternoon a Fairfax County Public Schools maintenance worker was arrested and charged for an oral threat to commit bodily harm to another employee.

57-year-old Girard Thompson of Oxon Hill, Md. was arrested after the FCPS security office notified police of the threat. Thompson has been suspended without pay.

According to West Springfield Police, Thompson was based out of the Sideburn Support Center and was assigned work at school locations as needed.

