Fairfax County Public Schools introduces new civic engagement regulation

Starting next semester, students in 7th- 12th grade will be allowed from one excused partial school day

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– One of Fairfax County Public Schools mission is to provide opportunities for students to get involved in the community, which is why a regulation change for students partaking in civic engagement will be effective after winter break.

Starting next semester, students in the county school system in 7th- 12th grade will be allowed one excused partial school day per year to participate in various civil activities such as protests.

A statement from FCPS Director of News and Information explains details reguarding this change that students and parents should know about.