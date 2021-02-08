Fairfax County Public Schools hiring ‘classroom monitors’ for in-person instruction

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools students are set to return in person this month, but some children may be greeted by a new face.

“Many of our instructors and teachers may still be at home, they may have ADA accommodations, and so they will be teaching the students virtually from home,” said Lucy Caldwell, Director of News & Information for the school system.

Enter the role of “classroom monitors,” who will be with the students physically while certain teachers remain remote.

“Currently we have over 600 that we’ve hired, and they have been through a thorough training and background checks,” said Caldwell. “We have about 200 spots for more.”

The hiring comes after roughly 1,600 teachers were approved for Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations. Those who qualify must have an underlying health condition or be at a higher risk of illness for coronavirus.

Regardless, parents say they are excited to have their children finally back in the classroom.

“As our teachers are prioritized for vaccines, they will return to the classroom,” said Christy Hudson, Fairfax County Schools parent. “That said, there are social benefits to just having our kids physically inside their schools.”

The school system says over 90% of staff have signed up to receive, or have received, the COVID-19 vaccine. However, parents remain cautiously optimistic, to see if the school board will follow through with the plans.

“We’ve had a number of return to school plans, and many times, they have been pulled out from beneath us,” said Hudson.

The school system says they are confident they will be welcoming their students back next week.

“We do feel that our plans are in place to welcome students and staff back into the classroom successfully,” said Caldwell.

Students will return via the hybrid model in-person two days per week, but parents are already pushing the school board for full in-person instruction five days per week.

If the school system adheres to the plan, all students should be back in person by March 16th.