Fairfax County Public Schools fears COVID-19, cancels international field trips

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — At its press conference on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control warned Americans that the coronavirus will inevitably spread widely into the U.S.

The CDC has encouraged so-called “social distancing,” or limiting crowds and the potential for the virus to spread. The CDC has reportedly worked with health departments to cancel events and close schools, and the Fairfax County Public School system responded this week by halting international field trips.

In a statement released to parents and faculty, Superintendent Scott Braband said FCPS is preparing for a possible outbreak. “FCPS is working closely with local and regional health officials in the event that cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in our area.”

“To date,” Braband continued, “we have canceled international field trips and short-term visitations to other countries based on CDC guidelines.”