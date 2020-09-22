Fairfax County Public Schools establish “Walking Wednesdays” to promote mental and physical health

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is establishing something new, known as Walking Wednesdays, to keep students and their families healthy and fit.

Walking Wednesdays will start at the beginning of October, according to school officials. Students and families are being encouraged to take part in to help promote mental and physical health. School officials said students and parents can walk in their neighborhood before school starts to better their day.

Sally Smallwood, Safe Route School Coordinator, FCPS said, “Students do much better if they have a little bit of exercise before they sit down to do school work. Having that little bit of time, and taking breaks throughout the day is important, but having that chance to just walk a little bit before they sit down to start their school day is why we’re doing this.”

Walking Wednesdays is a county-wide initiative in partnership with the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Move Your Way and Healthy Strides campaigns. Inova Fairfax and the Partnership for a Healthier Fairfax also support the campaign.