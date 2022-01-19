Fairfax County Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2022-23 proposed

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has proposed a budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that is based on the division’s legacy of academic success through public education. FCPS is committed to moving forward into a bright future that focuses on student performance and the appreciation of world-class educators and operational support workers after two years of disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, it said this budget maintains funding in teacher pay increases, expanded opportunity and access for all students, and beefing up critical education gaps that widened during the pandemic, pulling on a history of academic success that has seen Fairfax County students from all backgrounds succeed at the highest levels. In sum, education receives 86% of the $3.3 billion Proposed School Operating Budget for FY23.

“This is a good news budget. After two years of economic restraints, this is the kind of budget our community needs,” said Superintendent Brabrand. “What we are presenting will deliver on the expectations of excellence for public education in Fairfax for decades to come.”

A 4% Market Scale Adjustment (MSA) for all employees is included in the budget and a step rise for qualified staff. FCPS recognizes the importance of instructional and operational staff in our student’s success. Increased pay will also aid in the hiring of high-quality substitute teachers and bus drivers.

New special education leadership roles in elementary schools will create a new generation in special education. At the same time, three additional days of professional development and training will ensure that all teachers are well-versed in educational best practices.

Fairfax County students come from 204 different counties and speak over 200 languages at home. A total of 56,112 students face financial difficulties. In addition, FCPS serves a total of 26,828 special education students and 33,806 English learners. Due to the removal of one-time ESSER funds and lower enrollment, this year’s projected budget proposal is $78.5 million lower than the FY22 Approved Budget.

During the County budget process, FCPS will continue to work closely with the board of supervisors and County Executive, as it has in past years.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on Jan. 24, and work sessions will be held in January and February by the Fairfax County School Board. On Feb. 24, the Board will vote on the FY23 Advertised Budget.