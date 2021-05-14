Fairfax County Public Schools and Health Department pairing up to get teens vaccinated

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public School system and the Fairfax County Health Department are pairing up to get teens vaccinated.

Lucy Caldwell with Fairfax County Public School shares her enthusiasm after receiving the green light to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds.

“We feel like this is really good news for bringing our students back in person, five days a week in the fall,” said Caldwell. “And so we’re really excited and thrilled that this change has happened.”

Colin Brody with the Fairfax County Health Department said they were predicting this decision but still are looking forward to getting more people vaccinated.

“It’s certainly exciting news,” said Brody. “We have been planning for this for many weeks now, we saw the writing on the wall that was coming from CDC and FDA and so we’ve been working with our school districts primarily to make sure that you can get the word out as quickly as possible to everyone who’s eligible.”

Brody says anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when going to get their vaccine and signing up.

Here are the steps to finding a vaccine near you or for finding one for your children:

Click on this link here Select only the Pfizer box if you or your child is between the ages of 12 and 18. Type in your zip code Click search for vaccines

According to the FCPS program “Ask me why,” some students have already received their COVID vaccines.

“My name’s Venus, and I got vaccinated because I go to work, I’m a bit more susceptible to covid because I have asthma,” said Venus, a student at a Fairfax County public school. “And also I’m around my grandparents a lot so those are a few reasons why I got vaccinated.”

Caldwell says as an incentive, vaccinated students that come into contact with someone COVID-positive will not have to quarantine with virtual schooling.