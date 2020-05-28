Fairfax County Public Schools adopt budget with big changes

Recently, the FCPS School Board adopted the FY21 budget to invest in mental health support for students and new laptops for students

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have adopted a budget that they hope will help educators and students during this critical time.

Recently, the FCPS School Board adopted the FY21 budget to invest in mental health support for students and new laptops for students for distance learning. School officials said due to COVID-19, the budget was cut from what was originally proposed. However with $3 billion approved, they said this is a step in the right direction.

Tiffany Finck-Haynes, president of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers said, “The mental health support for students are going to be critical whether students are physically in school or not. Right now FCPS ratio of school counselors, students to psychologist, and students to social workers is far below recommended ratios.”

According to officials, the budget proposes to increase elementary school principal pay while freezing the pay of nearly all other employees. It also proposes to hire new executive principals, promote individuals at the administration or leadership level and hire new central office staff.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM