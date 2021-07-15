Fairfax County Public School superintendent steps down

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent Scott Brabrand will step down from his position at the end of the upcoming school year.

According to FCPS his departure from the school system stems from a year of challenges as many schools nationwide scrambled to adapt to closures and a big shift to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leader of Virginia’s largest public school system, Brabrand said he has dealt with many challenges.

“My colleagues and I are extremely grateful for Dr. Brabrand’s unwavering commitment to FCPS students, staff, and families. We look forward to our continues collaboration toward the goal of returning all students,” Chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement.