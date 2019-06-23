Fairfax County Public School launches initiatives

There will be multiple sites offering free lunches in Fairfax County up until age 18.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)–Fairfax County Public Schools is launching new initiatives to keep students from going hungry during the summer months.

At a select few sites Fairfax County public schools is offering no-cost lunch for all students up until the age of 18.

This is done through the Food for Every child to Eat During Summer program while allows the food and nutrition services to offer these lunches. School board officials say this stresses no child is left behind or left hungry.

“This year we are not going to have just lunch, but also in some sites, breakfast, and a super snack in the afternoon, open to all children, and a BBQ program for low cost for parents as well,” said Dalia Palchik, FCPS Providence District School Board Representative.

The free lunch program will run until August 23rd.