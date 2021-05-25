Fairfax County Public Libraries to resume normal services

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Libraries will be resuming their normal services beginning this weekend.

Residents will now be able to visit library branches within the county without time or capacity limits.

In-person programming may also resume, but libraries will also continue to hold virtual programming for all ages.

The hours for each branch have also been expanded.

“Regional branches will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Community branches will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Community branches will not be open on Sundays,” read a press release.

Returned materials will no longer be quarantined, and late fees will be implemented.

The services will resume on June 5.