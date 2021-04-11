Fairfax County proposes new fire station and homeless shelter

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new fire station and homeless shelter could be coming to Fairfax County.

The current Penn Daw fire station building, which needs major renovations to meet county standards, has “outlived its intended life cycle.” The former site of the Hybla Valley Nursery on Beacon Hill Rd. would become a brand new station.

Courtesy: Fairfax County Government

Additionally, the Eleanor Kennedy Shelter would be co-located with the proposed station.

The shelter’s current building is prohibited from renovation due to the building’s historic status.

The county wants to co-locate the shelter with the station to create a new building.

The project is in the early preliminary stages.



“County staff put together some major designs and information and then we could bring together a committee group, they’ve been meeting and now, we’re ready to go to the next stage which is to share the work that the county staff has done as well as what the advisory group has put together,” said Dan Storck, Mount Vernon District Supervisor.

Storck says the inital phase of the plans will wrap up within six to nine months. More information about the project can be read here.