Fairfax County principal charged with failing to report child abuse

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County principal has been charged with failing to report to police that he received complaints regarding child abuse from one of the school’s teachers.

Thoreau Middle School Principal, Yusef Azimi, turned himself in on Sep. 23 at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

“Once he was notified about the warrant for his arrest, he turned himself in at our adult detention center, where he was processed and released on that $3,000 unsecured bond.” Lt. Mohammed Oluwa, Asst. Commander, Major Crimes Bureau, Fairfax County Police Department

The charge comes after a year of investigation into claims regarding teacher Matthew Snell, who was arrested and charged last October for carnal knowledge of a child. Snell also exchanged inappropriate text messages with a teen at the school.

Officials said in the press release that Azimi received reports about Snell from parents, but failed to report them, as required by law.

Oluwa say that they are still awaiting Azimi’s court date.