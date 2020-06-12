Fairfax County Police stations welcome donation boxes to collect masks and hygiene products

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, donation boxes are in place at Fairfax County Police Stations to collect facial masks and other hygiene items.

The donated masks and hygiene products are being distributed to local food pantries. Shirley Ginwright, Chair of the Communities of Trust Committee said they partnered with Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly, to spread the word about the need of essentials for health care workers and those who can’t purchase items through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program otherwise known as SNAP.

“If you cannot use your SNAP program along with everybody being off work and out of jobs it creates a problem. If a person has $5 and you have to buy food, a personal hygiene item, or a face mask your going to get the food. This is why we’re trying to make up the difference” said Ginwright.

Ginwright said donations for masks and hygiene products have no end date, and she will continue to make masks for those in need.

