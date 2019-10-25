Fairfax County Police share safety tips for this Halloween season

If you feel that driving is going to be unsafe for you, catch a ride

FAIRFAX, Va.(WDVM ) — Although Halloween may be an exciting time to receive candy and dress up, it can also be a dangerous night according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The department encourage parents to have a travel plan and a designated time to be home.

They also recommend wearing reflective gear when walking on dark roads in neighborhoods. Police said to drive carefully while the children are out trick or treating.

Vincent Scianna, 2nd Lieutenant with Fairfax County Police said teen drivers are going to be on the road and adult parties will be held, so make sure to monitor alcohol intake while at a party. If you feel that driving is going to be unsafe for you, catch a ride.