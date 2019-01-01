Fairfax County Police seeking information about fatal hit-and-run Video

More from Northern Virginia

Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit and run and is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward.

On Saturday night, 16-year-old Marvin Cruz Serrano of Reston was hit while he was crossing the street on South Lakes Drive and Castle Rock Square.

Police say the driver left and Serrano was pronounced dead at the scene. The model and color of the car involved was unclear, but police believe it was a sedan that likely has heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit witness phone line: 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).