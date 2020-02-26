Fairfax County Police seek re-accreditation

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)–Fairfax County Police are in the process of seeking re-accreditation to verify they meet professional standards.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accredits agencies on the basis of policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

Fairfax County Police received its initial accreditation in 2016. CALEA representatives are currently conducting a four-day on-site assessment.

Officials say that this accreditation is the standard of what the department wants to represent.

“To assure that our agency is meeting the highest standards and proving our community with the highest level of best practices related to life, safety and health, relevant to police departments,” said Second Lieutenant John Lieb.

The public is encouraged to give feedback to CALEA about the Fairfax County Police Department.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Fairfax County Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for re-accreditation may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155 or email calea@calea.org.