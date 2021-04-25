Fairfax County police see large exodus of officers, planning for department’s future

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is seeing a large exodus of police officers in recent months.

During a virtual McLean Citizen’s Association meeting, panelists spoke about public safety reform regarding police in the community.

According to Sean Corcoran, President of the Fairfax County Coalition of Police, the department was down 188 officers as of April 11th. Corcoran also says that about 25 more will depart by July 1st.



“What it feels like in this department is it’s in a tailspin, plain and simple. We keep on wanting to talk about reform, this department has been on reform for six years,” said Corcoran.

Dozens of recruits have been leaving academy sessions and new officers contemplate leaving before the five year minimum for their pensions.