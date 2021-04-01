Fairfax County Police search for suspect near Vienna high school

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Police say they temporarily shut down lanes of I-66 in Vienna after a suspect fled a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle Thursday morning. Police opened the lanes after about an hour, but have not found the suspect.

Police say they closed the eastbound lanes of I-66 after Chain Bridge Road around 6 a.m., when the suspect fled toward Oakton High. An hour later, police announced the lanes were reopened but did not say they caught the suspect.

Police are asking those in the area of Oakton High School to report suspicious people or activity to their non-emergency number at 703-691-2131.