Fairfax County police search for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run

At around 4:30 on Saturday, a dark colored sedan with a silver or gray hood was traveling on Old Colchester Road when it struck a 28-year-old pedestrian who was approaching the roadway.

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a picture of a vehicle and person of interest that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Lorton.

At around 4:30 on Saturday, police said a dark colored sedan with a silver or gray hood was traveling on Old Colchester Road when it struck a 28-year-old pedestrian who was approaching the roadway. The victim died at the scene of his injuries.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards between $100 and $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

