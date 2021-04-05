Fairfax County Police resolve hours-long barricade situation in Reston

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a woman was taken into custody Sunday night after a barricade situation in Reston.

Police say they arrived at the 2200 block of Stone Wheel Drive shortly before 10 p.m., where the woman had barricaded herself inside of an apartment. Police asked residents to avoid the area as they tried to resolve the situation.

At 11:30 p.m., police said the situation was resolved, and the woman was in custody. As of now it is unclear what led up to the situation

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

