Fairfax County police releasing surveillance footage possibly related to murder on Janna Lee Ave.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are asking the public to help identify individuals shown in this surveillance footage that could be related to the fatal July 8 shooting of 30-year-old Tafari “Trey” Nadhim.

Police say a community member found Nadhim decease in the 7800 block of Janna Lee Ave on July 8. Detectives determined that he was at a block party on July 4 in a nearby neighborhood. Sometime in the evening, he was involved in a verbal argument and was shot between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 5 according to Fairfax County police.

Detectives are looking to speak to individuals seen in the videos as they believe they may have information or have been involved in the fatal shooting of Nadhim.

Therefore, they’re asking anyone with information to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

This is the 11th homicide in the county this year according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

For further details on the homicide click here.

