Fairfax County police release cause of Sunday Alexandria apartment fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — One person was injured and around 17 were displaced due to a Sunday apartment fire on the 2600 block of Arlington Drive in Alexandria. On Tuesday, the cause of the fire was determined to be “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

Fire crews were called to the three-story, garden apartment around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The fire was visibly engulfing a third-floor balcony when firefighters arrived on-scene.

Fire on the third-floor balcony of the apartment on Arlington Drive. Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The fire was put out “quickly” by crews, and the only occupant of the third-floor unit was rescued from the building. 25 other residents were also evacuated.

Damages total around $166,000.