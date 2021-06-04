Fairfax County police propose cutting back on vehicle pursuits

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Increased urbanization in Fairfax County is creating concerns for police, so they’ve proposed cutting back on vehicle pursuits as they’re more likely to lead to injuries for those involved or for bystanders.

The department is cutting back on what’s allowed to start a police vehicle pursuit, including eliminating the leading cause of pursuits. According to police chief Kevin Davis, the department has reduced the number of “pursuit opportunities” including traffic violations, which were previously the biggest cause for vehicle pursuits.

Five possible reasons for pursuit are eliminated under the new regulations:

Misdemeanor offense with the threat/use of violence

Non-violent felonies

Certain misdemeanors

Traffic charges

Assistance to outside police that doesn’t meet FCPD standards

Davis said the issue had come up as much or more than any other over the last several months, adding that there’s room in the policy for commanders to use discretion to authorize pursuits if deemed necessary.