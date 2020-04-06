Fairfax County police practice social distancing

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County has some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia.

As of Sunday, there are 39 new positive cases according to the Fairfax Health District. The Fairfax County Police Department is continuing to practice social distancing themselves by holding virtual meetings. Officials want to remind residents of the importance of social distancing and encourage people in the area to only leave their homes if absolutely necessary.

Our officers have made creative solutions to continue their work while observing social distancing, such as virtual roll calls! Community members can take part in a different social distancing solution – our community reporting system! Learn more at https://t.co/4YnJpBxr22 #FCPD pic.twitter.com/FAQLgTiGqu — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 4, 2020

“While we navigate these uncertain times the last thing we want to do is create unnecessary contacts and risk exposure to each other as one team we will endure this pandemic,” said Fairfax Police Chief Colonel Edwin Roeseller Jr.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of six deaths in Fairfax County. To learn more about Fairfax County’s Community Reporting System (CRS) or to report a crime in the area visit fairfaxcounty.gov/police.