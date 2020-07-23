Fairfax County police officer indicted on assault and battery charges

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County police officer has been indicted on assault and battery charges.

A grand jury indicted Tyler Timberlake on three counts of assault and battery according to court documents. Timberlake was accused of assaulting a Black man in June after police body worn camera footage shows the man was stunned and forcibly arrested.

Steve Descano, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fairfax County, said they can now look ahead to a jury trial to give the community a chance to weigh in.

As seen in the footage, Timberlake walks into the frame, and pulls out his stun gun on the man multiple times. Timberlake is also seen in the footage holding the man down with his knees as he tries to put handcuffs on the man.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM