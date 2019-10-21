Fairfax County police officer hit and kills a pedestrian

I know it is of concern to the Virginia Department of Transportation and they have personally scheduled a meeting that's coming up this week to talk about traffic improvement

FALLS CHURCH, Va.(WDVM–) Fairfax County Police are continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian hit by a Fairfax police officer on Graham Road.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, when the officer hit a pedestrian with his car. A press conference was held to update the community in regards of the crash and death.

Chief Edwin Roessler Jr., of Fairfax County Police said the intersection is lit by street lights and other safety devices.

“I know it is of concern to the Virginia Department of Transportation and they have personally scheduled a meeting that’s coming up this week to talk about traffic improvement in that area to make it safer”, said Chief Edwin Roessler Jr.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Medical Exams and the driving history of the officer is still pending.