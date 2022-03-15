ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax police are turning to you for help in finding a suspect in a homicide case. 35-year-old Hannah Choi was last seen at her apartment on the 5300 block of Jesmond Street in Alexandria on March 5.

According to police, friends arrived at her apartment on Sunday but Choi did not answer. Officers said that Choi had missed several appointments and could not be reached. That’s when her friends contacted the police and filed a missing person’s report.

Detectives believe Choi was injured. They say merino took her out of the apartment and moved her to another location. Detectives believed that Choi was injured, and merino took her out of the house and moved her to another location.

“There has been and is mounting evidence compelling that lead us to an abundance of cause and that probable cause lead us to obtain two arrest warrants,” Major Ed O’Carroll, with the bureau of crimes, said.

Detectives said a car was found with evidence that suggests Choi was harmed. Police believe that Merino took her body near Piscataway Park. A warrant was issued for Merino, but it appears he has left the state, police said. Now they’re looking for him.

If you have any information about Choi’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.