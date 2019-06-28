Fairfax County police look for a man who stole a vehicle and ran from police

Two men ran away and were chased by police after stealing a vehicle

ALEXADNRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department is looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police identified a car that matched the description of a stolen vehicle on Richmond Highway and Kings Village Road. Mount Vernon District police attempted a traffic stop, but the two men in the vehicle ran off.

Fairfax County police were able to chase down one of the men, 18-year-old Tyson Williams of Temple Hills, Maryland. Police say they are working to gain more information on the other suspect, and they are working with Williams on the other matter.

“He has been interviewed by the detectives, it’s still active, I don’t know the information, or any of the information he has provided, but I do know our detectives are following up on it and attempting to identify and arrest the driver of the vehicle,” said Lieutenant John Lieb, Fairfax County Police Department.

The police say the suspect is an African American male in his 20’s if anyone has any information on the man, Fairfax County Police would like to hear from you.