FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Officers are investigating a domestic-related homicide in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Ave.

One man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries which Fairfax County police say are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is in custody and details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

