FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are searching for additional items after human remains were found near I-495 were last week.

Members of the Search and Rescue Team are currently near Van Dorn Street.

Members of our Search & Rescue Team are near I495N/Van Dorn St looking for additional items that might be related to the recent discovery of human remains. It is unknown if this death was natural or criminal. We’re working to get those answers for our community. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/hILHtDQVGZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 9, 2020

Police say they are unknown if the death was natural or criminal.

