Fairfax County police investigate fatal morning crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Linconia Road at Columbia Pike at approximately 2:22 am on Monday.

According to officials, Southbound Linconia Rd. and Eastbound Columbia Pike was temporarily closed but have since been reopened. The identity of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Erica Webb, 2nd Lieutenant said, “It was a moped driven by an adult male, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the scene.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.