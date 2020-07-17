Fairfax County police investigate early morning stabbing

Virginia

Update: Officials say the victim that was presumed to have suffered life-threatening injury has been stabilized.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police arrived at the 12200 blk Laurel Glade Dr in Reston approximately at 3:45 a.m. for a reported stabbing incident.

According to officers, two men were discovered with stab wounds, and both men were transported to a hospital. One of the two men suffering a life-threatening injury, officials say. No information on the identity of the two men has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

